ITV has refused to comment on claims that Liberty and Jake have quit the Love Island villa just days before the end of the series.

On Thursday (19 August), the latest episode of the show saw Liberty end her relationship with Jake, but reports have claimed that the pair go even further in an episode to be broadcast on Friday night: namely that the pair quit the villa entirely.

Sources allegedly close to the show told The Daily Mail that the pair have quit.

“They’d given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning,” the source claimed. “Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they’ve become so close, like family, but it won’t be long before they’re all reunited.”

ITV has declined to comment on the rumour, saying in a statement: “We won’t be commenting on speculation around tonight’s episode. All will be revealed later.”

Thursday’s episode saw Liberty worry that Jake had “the ick” with her, leading her to call into question her own feelings about their relationship.

Liberty cries in the most recent episode of ‘Love Island' (ITV)

“I’ve got to be true to myself and I can’t do this,” she told Faye. “If I’m giving someone 100 per cent energy and I’m not getting it in return, then I’d rather walk out here with my head held high, knowing that I stayed true to myself the whole way through.”

She added: “I don’t wanna stay in the villa with someone that doesn’t like me or love me. I don’t wanna be fake to myself and do that.”

A preview clip of Friday’s episode teased a dramatic showdown, in which Liberty and Jake gather their fellow Love Island stars to make an announcement.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.