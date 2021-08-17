Fans have been left wondering which footballer Love Island contestant Mary Bedford used to date.

In tonight’s episode (9 August) of the hit reality series, Mary went on a date with newcomer Aaron Simpson during which she revealed that her ex-boyfriend was a footballer.

Although the 22-year-old model did not elaborate on who exactly her ex-partner is, it is known that Mary used to date Chris Hughes.

Following his stint on the third season of Love Island, Hughes is best known as a TV personality. Together with his then-partner Olivia Attwood, Hughes came third in the 2017 series.

Given that the 28-year-old also used to play football for Gloucestershire club Bourton Rovers FC, Hughes may be who Mary was referring to in tonight’s episode (9 August).

Hughes also previously dated former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson. The pair broke up in April last year.

Following Mary’s split with Toby on Love Island, tonight’s episode (9 August) saw the model from Wakefield go on a date with new arrival Aaron.

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9.00pm.