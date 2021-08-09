Love Island newcomer Priya Gopaldas has revealed that her celebrity crush is Boris Johnson.

Priya entered the villa during tonight’s episode (9 August) together with fellow bombshell Aaron Simpson. Their entry came shortly after Abigail and Dale were sent home in a double elimination.

Since entering the series, the 23-year-old has chosen to go on a date with Teddy and Matthew.

When asked about her celebrity crush in a pre-Love Island interview, the medical student said: “This is a very strange answer but Boris Johnson. I have a soft spot for him.”

She added that it is the prime minister’s “confidence” that she finds attractive, stating “he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy”.

“He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear,” she said.

Priya continued: “I also love his blonde hair, that does it for me.”

Before entering the hit reality series, the new contestant – who revealed that she enjoys running ultra-marathons – said that she is most interested in Matthew, Teddy and Dale. However, Dale was booted from the villa prior to her arrival.

Priya Gopaldas (ITV)

“I think Matthew is my type,” she said. “He’s tall and I like his Irish accent. He seems really intelligent and I think we’ll get on.

“Also Teddy seems really cheeky and a good laugh and Dale is spicy and attractive!”

Love Island continues every night except Saturdays on ITV2 at 9.00pm.