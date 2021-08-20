Love Island is in its home stretch, with the series seven finale just around the corner.

The ITV2 dating show comes to an end on Monday (23 August), with the remaining contestants all in with a chance of winning the £50,000 prize.

With only three episodes remaining, fans have been left questioning when the cast members will be reunited with their families and have the chance to introduce them to their new partners.

A highlight of the series for many, the final eight couples are joined by their parents or other family members in the villa during their last days of the series.

In previous series, this has taken place during the penultimate episode, the day before the grand finale.

We can therefore assume that the cast will be reunited with their parents on Sunday (22 August).

ITV is yet to confirm whether this year’s meeting will take place virtually or in person due to Covid restrictions. However, The Sun reports that the family members are entering the villa, with the episode being filmed today.

Following Liberty’s split from boyfriend Jake, her mother Jo implied that she was heading to Mallorca to see her.

“Seeing Lib so upset last night has broken my heart. I’m feeling her pain,” she wrote on social media. “She’s about to get the biggest cuddle of her life! I’m on my way.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.