Arlene Phillips has become the first celebrity to leave I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The choreographer left Gwrych Castle during Sunday (5 December) night’s show, after receiving the least votes from members of the public. The other celebrity in the bottom was Snoochie Shy.

Phillips said that she had found it much harder than she expected appearing on the show but hoped to have shown her granddaughter that she was “fearless”.

“This programme... it’s about overcoming fear,” she said. “I’ve done it. All those things, it brings out something in you.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge added that she was excited to be reunited with her family again.

She said that she wants Naughty Boy to win the series.

Elsewhere in the episode, Matty Lee and Naughty Boy took part in a Las Vegas-themed challenge, during which they were forced to eat items picked by a roulette wheel and locate cards while covered in mealworms and cockroaches.

The pair won six out of a possible 11 stars, with Ant and Dec declaring it the “smelliest trial ever”.

The camp then spent their final night as a whole group reminiscing about their two weeks in the Welsh castle together.

I’m a Celebrity concludes next Sunday (12 December), when the new king or queen of the castle taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher will be named.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.