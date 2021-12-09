I’m a Celebrity odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2021 series
ITV competition series returns this weekend – but who will be named King or Queen of the Castle?
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.
The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.
Among those taking part are presenter and choreographer Arlene Phillips, and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.
You can see the full list of contestants here.
You can find the latest odds to win for each contestant below.
At the top of the list, we have actor Simon Gregson and footballer David Ginola.
See the full list of current odds from William Hill:
Simon Gregson - 21-10
David Ginola - 11-4
Frankie Bridge - 4-1
Snoochie Shy - 6-1
Adam Woodyatt - 15-2
Danny Miller - 17-2
Louise Minchin - 20-1
Matty Lee - 40-1
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues each night on ITV.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies