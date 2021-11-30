I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has returned to our screens, with a new batch of contestants competing to be named series champion.

The reality competition show, which is being filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales for a second consecutive year, sees a group of celebrities live together in uncomfortable conditions and compete in gruelling challenges over three weeks.

Among those taking part are presenter and choreographer Arlene Phillips, and EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt.

You can see the full list of contestants here.

You can find the latest odds to win for each contestant below.

At the top of the list, we have actor Simon Gregson and footballer David Ginola.

See the full list of current odds from William Hill:

Simon Gregson - 21-10

David Ginola - 11-4

Frankie Bridge - 4-1

Snoochie Shy - 6-1

Adam Woodyatt - 15-2

Danny Miller - 17-2

Naughty Boy - 16-1

Louise Minchin - 20-1

Matty Lee - 40-1

Kadeena Cox - 50-1

Arlene Phillips - 100-1

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues each night on ITV.