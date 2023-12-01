Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! star Sam Thompson’s girlfriend has responded to fan concerns that other campmates are being “unkind” to him.

Viewers are speculating Thompson’s energetic personality, does not go down well with other celebrities in the jungle.

But his girlfriend, Love Island star and recent Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Zara McDermott shut down these claims in an Instagram Q&A session, saying she doesn’t think anyone is “particularly struggling with his personality at all!”

"I think all of us are different and there’s so many different personalities in there, but no one has said anything unkind to him or about him at all? Unless I’m watching something different?,” she continued.

The former Made In Chelsea star is known for his “energy” and as McDermott says: “can be full on to people sometimes but I think that’s why so many people warm to him!”

"It seems to me that everyone has warmed to him in the camp! I think it would be a very different camp without him there, he has created more fun and excitement for everyone,” she added.

Thompson recently opened up on the show to his fellow campmates about his ADHD diagnosis (I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, ITV)

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pete Wicks a friend of Thompson’s told the outlet: "Sam struggles with boredom and a lot of things because of his ADHD and autism, but that shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing. I have read a lot of comments and it’s something that I believe shouldn’t define him.

"People should embrace that because he’s entertaining and that’s what the show is about. He should be defined by the fact that he’s a really fun, positive guy and that’s his personality aside from having ADHD and autism."

Thompson,33, recently opened up on the show to his fellow campmates about his ADHD diagnosis and his worries about the future.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

During Thursday (30 November) night’s episode, Thompson sat down with Marvin Humes and Josie Gibson at the creek and spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) last year.

Humes mentioned that Thompson had alluded to having ADHD a couple of times in the camp, asking him: “How old were you when you were diagnosed with it?”

“Last year, mate,” Thompson said. “There’s loads of people who are actually of a certain age who get diagnosed way later. When the low bits happen it goes low. But then the highs are really high.”

Thompson also said that his girlfriend was a huge stabilising force in his life. “My girlfriend Zara is so steady and it’s so good for me. When she’s going steady I’m going like that,” he explained.

“My time-keeping is terrible. I get quite selfish, not just with her, with everyone – my mates or whatever. My listening to Zara… I’m just finding myself staring off at something completely different. You sort of feel like you’re a bit of a k*** sometimes.”

ADHD is a behavioural disorder and according to the NHS people with the condition can be restless and may have trouble concentrating.

In the UK, there are approximately 1.5m adults who have been diagnosed with the condition, charity ADHD Action reports.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.