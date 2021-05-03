Following the conclusion of Line of Duty series six, viewers are naturally asking whether more is on its way.

A seventh series has not yet been announced by the channel, which has now left fans questioning whether Sunday night’s episode (2 May) could serve as an overall conclusion to the show (albeit a “disappointing” one, according to angry viewers).

Backing up this concern is the fact that AC-12 chief Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) was forced into retirement by his superiors in the final episode.

On Monday (3 May), the BBC hinted it would be happy to make more episodes if creator Jed Mercurio wished to do so. Read the full statement here.

About the possibility of a new series, Mercurio told Radio Times in March: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.”

He added: “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

When asked if there’ll be another series, Dunbar himself expressed hope during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday (19 April).

It seems fans will have to wait for the dramatic conclusion to series six before learning whether there’ll be more on the way.

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in ‘Line of Duty’ (BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill)

But, with more than 10 million tuning in to watch this year, it seems unlikely that the BBC would want to call time on one of its greatest successes.

Find all the talking points from the finale here as well as all of the show’s unanswered questions here.

All six series of Line of Duty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.