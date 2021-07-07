Love Island 2021 is well underway, with two new blonde bombshells landing at the villa.

As cracks between many of the couples continued to show during Monday (5 July) night’s episode, the preview for the next instalment showed two new girls appearing on Love Island and seemingly turning the heads of Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish.

First up, we have Millie Court, a fashion buyer’s administrator from Essex.

Millie says that she’s been single for a year and is looking to find “the one”, explaining: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.”

As for the boys, the 24-year-old says she has her eyes on Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland, but describes Liam Reardon as closest to her type.

Last night’s episode showed Liam and partner Faye Winter looking more than a bit awkward on their date, so could Millie be about to mix things up?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.