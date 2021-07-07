Love Island security removed an intruder from the villa after a break-in on Tuesday (6 July), ITV has said.

The area of the house where the security breach took place had to be deep-cleaned before this year’s contestants were able to use it again, in keeping with the programme’s strict Covid-19 guidelines.

It is understood the intruder did not come into contact with any of the islanders.

A Love Island spokesman said: “Last night a security breach was identified and an intruder was removed from the villa with immediate effect.

“The safety of both our islanders and our production crew remains our primary concern. As part of our stringent Covid safety measures, the villa area that was trespassed has been fully deep-cleaned before being made accessible again to the islanders and crew.”

According to The Sun, the intruder was an internet prankster who streamed himself live on Instagram as he broke into the villa complex in Mallorca, Spain.

In a video, a voice can be heard shouting “you’re trespassing” before the man is dragged out.

Deadline reports that ITV Studios-owned producer Lifted Entertainment has added extra security to prevent future break-ins.

