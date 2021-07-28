An ex-Love Island contestant has made a clarification about an “edited” Hugo Hammond moment.

This year’s series is in full swing and has just passed its midway mark, with the introduction of 12 new contestants.

Sharon Gaffka, who was dumped from the villa two weeks ago, has reflected upon her time in the villa, discussing a row she had that left PE teacher Hugo Hammond in tears.

Hugo fell out with both Sharon and Faye Winter after saying that the thing he finds most unattractive in potential partners is “anything fake”.

Faye, who revealed she has had a breast enhancement, lip fillers and botox, took the comment personally.

“Get f***ing educated as to why girls get work done,” she said, with Sharon adding: “He literally has grafted for two girls in here who look like they’ve had work done. I’m f***ing pissed off. Girls do it to boost their confidence and I don’t think that should be a negative.”

Hugo insisted he “didn’t mean anything malicious” by the remarks, telling Faye and Sharon: “I’m really f***ing sorry… I meant no harm by it.” He said his comments were “misinterpreted” and the pair were accused of “ganging up” on Hugo by viewers.

Speaking on Capital Xtra, Sharon has now said that viewers “didn’t see everything”, telling host Will Njobvu: “It was more than the comments made in the game, that really threw me off the edge a bit with those comments.”

Sharon also said she was spurred on to defend Faye as Hugo had “made a comment” about her before the row that never made it to air. “I was like ‘Ah, I’ve had enough of this,’” she said.

“It’s not his preference that’s the problem, it’s the negative connotations that he used,” she continued, adding: “So, for me I have no issues with his preference, everyone has a preference in everything, that’s completely okay.

‘Love Island’ star Sharon became friends with Hugo after a big row (ITV)

“I basically just wanted to say to him, ‘Be a bit careful with the language that you use’.”

Love Island continues every night, except Saturday, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.