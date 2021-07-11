Margot Robbie has revealed which contestant she wants to win Love Island 2021.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is a huge fan of the ITV2 dating competition series, last week celebrating her birthday with a party themed around the show.

Speaking to The Mirror, Robbie admitted that she’s been watching the new series “every night” and wants marketing student Liberty Poole to win the £50,000 prize.

“I love Liberty. She is my favourite, for sure,” the Australian actor said.

“It’s incredible how much you care about these people you have never met.”

Poole is currently partnered with Jake Cornish, admitting to Kaz Kamwi in Friday’s (9 July) episode that she thinks she’s falling in love with the water engineer.

Asked if she herself would have ever gone on the TV show, Robbie said: “There is no way I was ever cool enough to be on it.

Robbie (centre) and friends celebrated her birthday with a party themed around the ITV2 dating show (Instagram/@kellybellyboom)

"I don’t think people want to spend a summer watching a girl who sits around and drinks beer and eats chips every evening. I am glad I found love the conventional way.”

Celebrating her 31st party last week, Robbie partied with friends including Ready or Not star Samara Weaving, model Kelly Gale and Gale’s actor fiancé Joel Kinnaman.

The female attendees dressed in bikinis, with Gale tagging the location on Instagram as Casa Amor, a mid-season twist which occurs on Love Island when the contestants are split into two villas and introduced to a whole new group of islanders.

Weaving also referenced the show’s famous catchphrase with her caption, writing: “Got a text!”

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on ITV2