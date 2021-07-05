Chuggs Wallis is the second contestant to be evicted from Love Island.

Following Shannon’s exit from the island on 20 June, the business owner has become the next islander to be dumped from the villa after being left single in tonight’s episode (5 July).

Chuggs’ exit from the ITV series came after newcomer Rachel Finni entered the villa on Friday’s episode (2 July) and was tasked with deciding which of the single boys – either him or Brad McClelland – she would like to couple up with.

The 29-year-old luxury travel specialist had to make her choice in just 24 hours.

Tonight’s dramatic re-coupling saw Rachel choose Brad, leaving Chuggs as the only single boy in the villa without anyone to couple up with.

Speaking about her choice to couple up with Brad, Rachel said: “This has not been easy in the slightest. I think you’re both amazing guys in every single way. I can’t fault either of you for absolutely anything.”

“He’s made me feel comfortable. He’s made me feel sexy. He’s made me feel f***ing great,” she said. “I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Chuggs said he was “gutted”, but joked that in his two nights in the villa he’d slept with the “two best-looking people in the house”, referencing McClelland and Liam Reardon.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.