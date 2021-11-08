Strictly Come Dancing contestant Adam Peaty has called out his critics after being eliminated from the show.

Olympic swimmer Peaty became the sixth celebrity to leave the show after a surprise dance-off against social media star Tilly Ramsay.

Earlier in the competition, Peaty and his professional dancing partner Katya Jones were criticised on social media for ending one of their performances with what some viewers perceived to be an “almost kiss”.

Peaty spoke out over the speculation at the time, reminding people of the “real life consequences” that can follow such a claim, while his girlfriend Eiri Munro shared a video of herself pretending to cry, captioned: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live TV.”

Now, following his elimination from the show, Peaty has told his critics: “For the people who tried to bring us down throughout the show, please challenge yourself to be better. The world needs much more positivity and truth.”

Posting pictures of himself with Jones, he also wrote: “I’m so grateful for my time on this show, from the highs of performing in front of millions and the extreme challenge of learning a new routine within three days every week, it’s been incredible.”

He added: “I didn’t know how much it meant to me until I got a bit emotional after my dance off; however, I don’t think it was the dancing that pushed me over the edge, but the two years of the constant challenge with myself combined with the energy to win the Olympics and becoming a father at the same time.”

Peaty continued: “My emotions are one of my strongest attributes and I’m not ashamed to show that I’m human. It’s crazy to me because I thought I was ‘OK’ but I am not. We all have to wear a piece of armour to get the job done and it wasn’t until this week that I knew I could let it go.

“I’m still healing from the trials and tribulations that elite sporting athletes go through but with that I’m also adapting and learning from life.”

Elsewhere, judge Craig Revel Horwood called out viewers over the latest set of results, stating: “I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 13 November at 6.40pm on BBC One.