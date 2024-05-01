For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

ITV is said to have cancelled a popular Saturday night series it originally said it was “resting”.

The channel is the home of several successful quiz shows, including The Chase and the Lee Mack-hosted 1% Club, and in recent years has extended its roster of reality game shows to include the rebooted Big Brother andCelebrity Big Brother, as well as the forthcoming Fortune Hotel, which is hosted by Green Wing actor Stephen Mangan.

But one well-liked series, which paid homage to game shows of old, will not be returning, with reports claiming ITV has swung the axe on Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow.

The series saw the comedian invite guests to play several classic game shows from over the years, including The Price is Right and Bullseye, and in 2022, it was put on hold by the channel after three series.

Now, an insider has told The Sun that the show has been cancelled outright, stating: “Alan won’t be taking this too hard as the three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received and it’s not like he’s short of other projects.”

Carr will continue working with ITV on a brand new game show, titled Password, which is set to be released next year. He is also writing, producing and starring in series two of his autobiographical comedy drama Changing Ends, which was acclaimed by The Independent upon its release in June 2023.

The series is about growing up as the gay son of a fourth division football manager in the 1980s. Newcomer Oliver Savell plays a young Carr, while the comedian himself also makes a cameo in the show.

Carr also hosts two successful BBC shows: Saturday night game show Picture Slam, and Interior Design Masters, which he co-hosts alongside Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.

Interior Design Masters, which pits 10 amateur interior designers against each other for a chance to win a commercial contract, has earnt a cult following since it launched on BBC Two in 2019.

‘Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow’ ( ITV )

The series became such a hit for the channel that it moved from BBC Two to BBC One – an honour also shared by dramas Peaky Blinders and Line of Duty.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow last aired in December 2022. The Independent has contacted the channel for comment.