Alexander Armstrong explains decision to snub Countdown hosting role

Alexander Armstrong has explained his decision to turn down a role as host of Countdown.

The presenter was previously offered the position on the long-running Channel 4 quiz show, but turned it down in favour of Pointless, his lighthearted BBC quiz show.

Colin Murray was recently announced as the new host of Countdown following the departure of Anne Robinson (The Weakest Link), who had been host for just a year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Armstrong was asked by presenter Adil Ray about his past flirtation with the Countdown hosting gig.

Ray said: “You’re so good at the quiz thing. I was surprised to hear, from the researcher I was chatting to for this, that you turned down Countdown? Why? What were you thinking?”

“I took it very seriously, Countdown – it was a job. I take everything seriously that I’m offered,” replied Armstrong. “I felt Countdown was a very revered format and I got the sense that there wasn’t going to be a lot of leeway to muck about with it and Pointless is all mucking about, really.”

He continued: “I wouldn’t have been able to do both. Pointless came in as my treat for saying ‘no’ to Countdown. It was a really tough call because they were such nice people and I love Countdown.”

According to the Armstrong and Miller star, he had “basically stopped doing comedy” by the time he was offered Countdown, and wanted to take on a project that “would have a bit of comedy in it”.