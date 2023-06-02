Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alison Hammond broke down in tears while discussing Phillip Schofield’s recent interview on This Morning.

On Friday 26 May, one week after announcing his departure from ITV’s daytime show, Schofield admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair he had with a younger male colleague on This Morning. As a result, he was dropped by his agent and subsequently resigned from ITV.

On Thursday (1 June), the 61-year-old took part in a sit-down interview with the BBC, where he said that he doesn’t think he’ll work in TV ever again and has had suicidal thoughts since the news came out.

“If my girls hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here because I don’t see a future,” he said. “How much do you want a man to take? I know I’ve done something wrong, but it’s constant.”

The BBC interview was shown during Friday’s episode (2 June) of This Morning, with Hammond beginning to cry as the clips aired.

“I’m just finding it really painful,” she said. “Obviously, I loved Phillip Schofield and it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield.

“However, what he’s done is wrong. He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry. As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything.”

The presenter, 48, continued: “I never know what to say, but I remember what my mum said. My mum always said, ‘Use your Bible as your sat-nav in life’, and in the Bible, it says, ‘He without sin cast the first stone.’”

Hammond and Dermot O’Leary discussed topic on Friday’s ‘This Morning' (ITV)

Growing emotional again, Hammond said: “I just don’t want to say anything bad because obviously, I’m in conflict.”

Comforting her, co-host Dermot O’Leary said: “Of course, of course. I think so many of us are. Obviously, there’s a conflation here… Obviously, what Phil’s done is wrong, but at the same time–”

“It’s a human story,” guest Gyles Brandreth said, adding: “But with public implications… to do with broadcasting, workplace rules, regulations, good behaviour.

“At the same time, we are dealing with a human being that all of us have known and liked over many years. So it makes it difficult for us.”

While O’Leary highlighted the press coverage around Schofield, Hammond echoed: “There’s only so much any man can take, and I don’t want any death in this situation.”

In the interview, Schofield said that he knows “how Caroline Flack felt”, referring to the former Love Island host who died by suicide in 2020.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.