Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will host This Morning from Monday 29 May to Friday 2 June following the departure of Phillip Schofield.

Schofield, who has hosted the morning chat show alongside Holly Willoughby, quit the series earlier this month amid widespread reports of a “falling out” between the presenting duo.

Over the weekend, he stepped down from ITV entirely after admitting to lying about having a relationship with a younger employee.

Willoughby is set to stay on as a presenter, but is continuing to take her half-term break this week.

Hammond and O’Leary usually host This Morning on Fridays, with Willoughby (and, until now, Schofield) taking the reins from Monday to Thursday.

Willoughby will return from holiday leave on 5 June.

After Schofield announced his departure, Willoughby thanked her former colleague in a statement for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

(ITV)

In April, Schofield was absent from This Morning due to his brother, Timothy Schofield, being on trial for child sex offences.

Schofield issued a statement on social media disowning his sibling, thanking viewers for their support and stating that he “no longer has a brother”.

On 4 April, Timothy was convicted of 11 sexual offences concerning the abuse of a teenage boy over a period of three years.