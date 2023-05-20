Phillip Schofield quits This Morning after ‘fall-out’ with Holly Willoughby

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Phillip Schofield will no longer present on This Morning, ITV has an announced.

Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming Schofield and his co-host Holly Willoughby have a strained relationship behind the scenes on the ITV daytime show and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

In a rare statement, Schofield acknowleged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy”, but said that he and Willoughby were still “the best of friends”.

On Saturday (20 May), ITV announced that Thursday’s show (18 May) had been Schofield’s last. He first presented the show in 2002.

Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with the show’s other hosts.

Discussing his departure, Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

ITV said that Schofield will continue to present peak time shows for ITV, including a new prime time series.

Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

This is a breaking news story – more information to follow...