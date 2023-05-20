Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ulrika Jonsson has shared her thoughts on the alleged fallout between This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming that the daytime presenters have a strained relationship behind the scenes and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

In a rare statement, Schofield acknowledged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy”, but said that he and Willoughby were still “the best of friends”.

Still, that hasn’t stopped many This Morning viewers from spotting a number of awkward moments between the pair while hosting the ITV show this week.

Writing in The Sun, former Gladiators host Jonsson spoke about the rumoured tensions between “the king and queen of daytime TV”.

“Daytime TV is a lively, narcissistic melting pot of ego, vanity, hierarchy and domination, not to mention the bevy of managers and agents standing backstage ready to compete for their clients’ best outcomes,” Jonsson wrote.

“For the show’s dedicated followers, however, I suspect this war of the egos is a great sadness. They have invested in both presenters over the years and are fond of them. On-screen duos are about balance, harmony and respect and it can be very hard to get right.”

Willoughby and Schofield presented together amid reports of a ‘feud’ behind the scenes (ITV)

Discussing other presenting duos who had their ups and downs in front of the camera, Jonsson continued her column: “It’s hard to think of another work environment where your professional relationship with someone is so reliant on you getting on, because the audience always knows when you are faking it.

“And therein lies the rub. Holly and Phil have forgotten about their audience and appointed themselves the stars of the show, which has made them bigger than the programme… perhaps this really is the end of the road for Holly and Phil.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She concluded: “You could argue that all good things come to an end – and it’s hard to imagine one without the other on screen. Many will be sad if this is the end of an era – others might say it’s just the end of an error.”

The Independent has contacted Schofield and Willoughby’s representatives for comment.