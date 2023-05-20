Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Whitehall shocked Chris Ramsey with a surprise joke about Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s rumoured feud.

The This Morning presenters have found themselves under close scrutiny this week, after reports emerged claiming that the pair have a strained relationship behind the scenes and “barely speak” when the cameras aren’t rolling.

While Schofield acknowledged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy” in a rare statement, he insisted that he and Willoughby were still “the best of friends”.

You can read a timeline of the alleged fall-out here.

Comedian Jack couldn’t resist making a dig at the presenters while appearing with his father Michael on Friday (19 May) night’s episode of BBC series The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.

“You guys come across like you’ve got a lovely relationship,” podcaster Rosie said to the Whitehalls.

In response, Jack joked: “Behind closed doors it’s like Holly and Phil, we don’t speak to each other.”

With Chris, Rosie, and the audience gasping in response, Jack added: “What? Oh, come on!”

“Woo!” said Chris, as he exhaled heavily.

Rosie Ramsey was also shocked by the joke (BBC)

As Schofield and Willoughby continued hosting This Morning this week, viewers kept their eyes peeled and spotted a number of awkward moments between the pair on screen.

Ulrika Jonsson has become the latest TV personality to comment on the scandal, referring to the alleged feud as “a war of the egos”.

“Holly and Phil have forgotten about their audience and appointed themselves the stars of the show, which has made them bigger than the programme,” she wrote in her column for The Sun.

“You could argue that all good things come to an end – and it’s hard to imagine one without the other on screen. Many will be sad if this is the end of an era – others might say it’s just the end of an error.”

Her comments come after Kim Woodburn laid into Holly Willoughby, branding her a “two-faced b****”.

“For years she said ‘I’ll stick by Phil, I love Phil, we love each other’. The moment she knows that bullets are being fired at Phil she’s now saying, ‘I’ll work without him, I’ll run the show without him,’” the presenter said.

“She’s paid to have a point of view but she’s taken shed loads of money to [giggles] go ‘Oh, Phil.’ They need to go.”