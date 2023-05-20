✕ Close Watch Phillip Schofield's final sign off from This Morning

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phillip Schofield will step down from This Morning with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the ITV programme, the broadcaster has announced.

The 61-year-old TV presenter will not return to co-host the morning talk show with Holly Willoughby, with Thursday’s show (18 May) being his last.

Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said.

His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday (19 May) after being convicted of child sex offences.

Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

Follow for more updates.