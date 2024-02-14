For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alyssa Milano is facing criticism for attending the Super Bowl with her son weeks after she asked for donations to help support his baseball team.

The day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a nail-biting game, the Charmed alum, 51, posted a photo on X of her and her 12-year-old son, Milo, in the stands at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

“#mothersonbonding #SuperBowl,” Milano captioned the post.

The actor and producer was lambasted on social media for attending the famously pricey event just weeks after she had shared a link to a GoFundMe page asking for donations.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here,” Milano had tweeted at the time.

The fundraiser – created in May 2023 – has, at the time of writing, raised $15,239 (£12,100), exceeding its initial goal of $10,000 (£7,900).

Meanwhile, a ticket to the 2024 Super Bowl cost, on average, a whopping $8,600 (£6,800), CBS News reported.

It’s unclear if Milano purchased the Super Bowl tickets herself. In December, she posted a video on Instagram in partnership with the American Cancer Society. “Enter to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII + a meet & greet with me!” she wrote at the time.

Still, several critics have taken to X to call out Milano, with one accusing her of being a “true grifter”.

“One of the single best parts of #SuperBowl weekend was simplistic dullard @Alyssa_Milano posting a picture of herself and her son sitting in $15K Super Bowl seats just a couple weeks after posting a GoFundMe for her kid’s baseball team,” they said.

“Give $10 to help her son go to a baseball tournament yet she can afford the Super Bowl,” a second commented.

“How dare you make a Go Fund Me for your kids baseball team and then go drop thousands of dollars to go to the Super Bowl,” another tweeted. “You’re a clown and so is anybody who donated to your ridiculous clause. SHAME ON YOU.”

One defended Milano, writing: “No fan of Alyssa, but I see no where that this is for just her son’s part of the trip. Is she supposed to pay for the whole team just because she is a celebrity? Give me a break. That fundraiser was set up over 9 months ago.”

When contacted by The Independent, Milano had no comment.

Milano shares her son Milo and a nine-year-old daughter, Elizabella, with her husband David Bugliari, whom she’s been married to since 2009.