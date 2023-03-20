Amanda Bynes’ All That co-stars ‘praying’ for her after she misses cast reunion

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kel Mitchell has shared heartfelt wishes with All That co-star Amanda Bynes after her unexpected 90s Con absence.

Bynes was scheduled to join her cast for a reunion panel at That’s 4 Entertainment’s annual convention on Saturday (18 March).

However, the day before, it was announced that the 36-year-old She’s the Man star would no longer be in attendance.

When the rest of the cast took the stage together, they briefly addressed Bynes’s absence.

Mitchell, 44, asked the audience to “send a prayer” to the actor “to feel better”. No other details about her health were further disclosed.

Speaking to ET following the panel, Mitchell said: “I’ve just been praying for her.

“It’s awesome to see she’s doing better. Which is great. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson (Getty Images)

Following the news, TMZ reported Monday (20 March) that Bynes was taken to hospital and placed on psychiatric hold after she was reportedly witnessed exhibiting worrying behaviour in public.

The Independent has contacted Bynes’s representative for comment.

Nearly a year ago, Bynes was freed from her nine-year conservatorship. In 2013, the former child actor’s parents filed for conservatorship when it was clear that Bynes was struggling with her mental health.

Upon the terminated conservatorship, Bynes’s lawyer David A Esquibias told Variety: “We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen.”

