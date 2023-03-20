Jump to content

Gino D’Campo details ‘simple reason’ why he’s quit Road Trip with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix

‘I’ve decided not to do ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred’ anymore,’ TV chef said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 20 March 2023 14:45
Comments
Gino D’Acampo reveals why he quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip show

Gino D’Acampo has said an “argument” has forced him to quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

The TV chef has withdrawn from the ITV series, which he co-starred in alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix.

D’Acampo made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday (20 March), explaining that his decision was inspired by a desire to protect his friendships with both Ramsay and Sirieix.

According to D’Acampo, his hand was forced by scheduling conflicts caused by production, which has caused “complications”.

“Last week, I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip,” he said. “The reason is simple... nothing to do with Gordon and Fred – the friendship is very strong – it’s just because we can’t get the dates together.”

The chef went on to say he would “rather the friendship than get into arguments, so I’ve decided not to do Gordon, Gino and Fred anymore”.

“I want to be friends with the boys for many many years,” he continued, stating: “So that’s it, really. Thank you for watching the show.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

Gino D’Acampo explains why he’s quit ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip’

(Instagram)

Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, which is produced by Ramsay’s production company Studio Ramsay, started in 2018, and has run for three series and three Christmas specials.

The series follows the chefs as they explore local culture and cuisine in different countries.

It is unknown whether the show will continue without D’Acampo.

