American Idol viewers call out ‘brutal’ Ryan Seacrest following latest episode

American Idol viewers are criticising Ryan Seacrest following the latest episode.

In the episode that aired on Tuesday (25 April), the host told contestants whether they had made it through to the final 12, or whether they would have to perform again for a chance to make it through.

However, those watching at home noticed that his delivery of the news, in some instances, could have been delivered in a nicer fashion. Many viewers have branded him “brutal”.

At one stage, while informing contestant Olivia Soli whether she was through, Seacrest said: “Last night, you sang a Celine Dion classic. Katy told you to keep playing the power card. After the vote, Americans want to see more power...”

Following this, the audience erupted into cheers, with Olivia looking relieved. But then Seacrest finished his sentence: “... not in the top 12.”

He added: “But it’s not over. Give that performance of a lifetime right now.”

While telling Matt Wilson his result, he said: “Last night, you sang ‘Say you Won’t Let Go”. What did America decide? After the vote, you are in the danger zone.”

When Seacrest said “you are”, everybody cheers believing he was about to say “through to the top 12”. A confused unseen person could then be heard asking off-screen: “Danger zone?”

Elsewhere, after Michael Williams had performed Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me”, he told him: “You sang ‘Lose You To Love Me’ – we might lose you tonight.”

“Ryan is doing a terrible job delivering this news,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Why is Ryan being so harsh?”