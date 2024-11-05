Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amy Dowden has made a statement after it was announced she will no longer take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series.

The professional dancer, 34, was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October and did not perform on the Saturday night show on 2 November.

Dowden will be replaced by fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley as JB Gill’s dance partner for the remainder of the competition.

Writing on Instagram, Dowden said: “My heart is breaking right now. The past few months I finally felt like me again.

“Cancer was no longer the first thing I thought of when I woke up. It was choreography, music choices, which dances in which order, what we needed to work on. I felt free again.

“Then I was partnered with the talented, kind, gentle soul JB. Everyday our training room was chilled, hardworking and full of big smiles enjoying what we was creating together with a blossoming friendship.

Addressing her Strictly partner directly, Dowden said: “JB thank you for being the perfect partner back. We topped the leaderboard week one and continued to work so hard and thank you for being so passionate about understanding the ballroom and Latin fundamentals.”

open image in gallery JB Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Of their time on the dancefloor together, she added: “I’m so sad, so upset and asking why me, why now that our journey has been cut short.

“My heart right now is breaking having to pull out of the competition due to a foot injury and I know only too well ‘this too shall pass’ and I’ll be soon better and back dancing. Something I’ve had to get used to in my life.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Signing off, Dowden said: “To all the fans, to my loved ones, my Strictly family thank you.

“JB I know you and Lauren will continue to ace that dance floor. I’ll forever be your biggest cheerleader.”

The Strictly proffesional’s replacement responded to her heartfelt message in the Instagram comments.

“This too shall pass,” Oakley said. “We’re still a team. Love you. You did the groundwork, I’ll carry your partnership forward and hopefully make you proud.”

While Dowden did not perform during Saturday night’s show, she watched from the sidelines as Oakley and Gill danced a couple’s choice to a medley of Bruno Mars songs, and scored a near-perfect 39 points.

During one moment in Saturday night’s show, Gill turned to the camera and mouthed “For you Amy” after he danced – and Dowden said the gesture made her cry.

The dancer was unable to compete in last year’s competition as she underwent treatment for breast cancer.

open image in gallery Dowden on ‘It Takes Two’ ( BBC )

In May 2023, she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of stage three breast cancer finding a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February 2024.

When Dowden’s name was announced in the 2024 line-up for Strictly, she celebrated the news and told her fans that she could not wait to be back doing what she loves the most: dancing.

“My heart is so happy,” she wrote. “The best team on and off the dance floor. Feel blessed and more excited than ever. Bring it on!”