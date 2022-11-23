Jump to content

Diego Luna shares Andor message to Star Wars fans following ‘history making’ finale

Fans are saying the series is one of ‘the best Star Wars projects ever’

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 23 November 2022 14:04
Diego Luna has paid tribute to Andor following the release of episode 12, the finale of the hit show.

Andor began in September and, after its first three episodes, swiftly became the best-reviewed Star Wars project in years.

Each week, fans flocked to social media to share messages of appreciation for creator Tony Gilroy’s success in recapturing the magic they believed was missing in other projects.

It has been regularly mentioned that he did this by avoiding fan service and, instead, created an intriguing story that is set to be concluded in a second season of 12 episodes.

Luna, who stars as Rogue One’s Cassian Andor in the Star Wars spin-off, shared a message with viewers hours after the instalment was released on Disney Plus.

He wrote on Twitter: “Episode 12 of #Andor is out. That’s it!!! What a journey. I’m grateful for everyone involved in this project. We made it during a very difficult time and we achieved what we set out to do. I’m so proud to be part of this family.”

In response, many praised Luna for his performance.

Music producer Ewan Pearson responded: “The best Star Wars project for years and easily one of the best TV shows this year. Really brilliant stuff from you and everyone involved.”

Luna fan account “diegolunadaily” called the episode: “Absolutely breathtaking,” writing: “You and the team just made Star Wars history with this episode.”

“Might just be the best Star Wars ever,” wrote @SiUttley, adding: “Thanks to you and your team. Incredible.”

Diego Luna shares message after ‘Andor’ finale

Meanwhile, @catherine_kneen added: “Thank you so much for such a brilliant brilliant show. The whole team should be so proud of the show and what they’ve achieved. I am so grateful to you all.”

Andor is available to stream on Disney Plus.

