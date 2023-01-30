Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andrew Tate has given Channel 4 “full access” to his life for a new documentary from the team behind Leaving Neverland.

The former kickboxing world champion, who amassed millions of followers for his misogynistic online content, is currently under arrest in Romania facing allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organised crime gang, along with his brother Tristan.

On Monday (30 January), Channel 4 announced it has commissioned a 60-minute documentary investigating Tate, 36, and his rise to fame.

The documentary will be directed by Maggie Gaudin and executive produced by Dan Reed, who directed Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland.

The currently untitled project will seek out figures from Tate’s personal life, gather “extensive footage” of him over the last decade and speak to his legions of supporters, Channel 4 said.

Tate, who has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017, was previously banned from various prominent social media platforms for expressing misogynistic views and hate speech.

He was reinstated to Twitter last month, where he has 4.8 million followers.

Reed said: “How Andrew Tate became the most viral influencer on the planet, and what forces and experiences shaped Tate the man (as opposed to the controversy-seeking media icon) is what we’re trying to find out.

“Tate has given us full access and we’re looking forward to carrying on filming if he gets out of jail in the coming weeks.”

Tate (left) is currently under arrest in Romania (AFP via Getty Images)

Both Tate and his brother will remain in detention until late February after a judge granted a request to extend their detention by 30 days for a second time.

Additional reporting by Press Association