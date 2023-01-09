Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Doctor Who: 1899 star Aneurin Barnard joins Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor in new series

Jemma Redgrave will be returning as Unit head Kate Lethbridge-Stewart

Isobel Lewis
Monday 09 January 2023 17:17
Comments
Jodie Whittaker regenerates back into David Tennant on Doctor Who

1899 star Aneurin Barnard is joining the cast of Doctor Who when Ncuti Gatwa takes over as the Time Lord.

The Welsh actor, who starred in Netflix’s sci-fi series before it was cancelled last week after just one season, will play the “mysterious” new character Roger ap Gwilliam.

Barnard will appear on the show alongside forthcoming Doctor Gatwa and his new companion Ruby Sunday played by Millie Gibson.

“Pleased to announce i have joined the @bbcdoctorwho family for a little while,” Barnard tweeted on Monday (9 January).

The news was shared by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, who also announced that Jemma Redgrave would be back for Gatwa’s series as United Nations Intelligence Taskforce (Unit) head Kate Lethbridge-Stewart.

Recommended

DOCTOR WHO NEWS!” Davies wrote on Instagram. “Jemma Redgrave returns as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart in Ncuti & Millie’s first series.

“Also starring Aneurin Barnard as the mysterious Roger ap Gwilliam (ap is Welsh for ‘son of’, he’s not an app. OR IS HE??) Such great actors, we’re so lucky.”

Gatwa will take over as the Doctor in the 2023 festive period. First, there will be three episodes in November 2023 in which David Tennant returns as the Doctor after Jodie Whittaker regenerated into him in her final episode.

You can read The Independent’s review of Whittaker’s feature-length final episode here.

These special episodes will mark 60 years of Doctor Who and see Tennant reunite with former companion Donna Noble, played by Catherine Tate.

Recommended

Jacqueline King and Karl Collins will reprise their roles as Tate’s on-screen mother Sylvia Noble and her on-screen husband Shaun Temple, while Years And Years star Ruth Madeley joins the cast as Shirley Anne Bingham and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney plays Rose.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in