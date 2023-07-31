Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Euphoria star Angus Cloud has died, aged 25.

The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on the HBO series, confirmed the news on Monday (31 July).

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they said in a statement.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued: “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

News of Cloud’s death was first reported by TMZ. The actor was found at his family home, and a cause of death has not been announced.

The actor won fans as the kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco in Euphoria, the series created by Sam Levinson.

Throughout his two seasons on the show, in 2019 and 2022, Cloud shared the majority of his scenes with Zendaya, with whom he attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, and Maude Apatow.

He won his role in the show after being scouted by casting director Jennifer Venditti, whom he initially believed to be trying to scam him.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Angus Cloud photographed in August 2022 (Getty Images)

Speaking to i-D about his casting earlier this year, Cloud said: “For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

Addressing his newfound fame, Cloud added: “I don’t like people noticing me on the street. I’m really paranoid. I feel like I’m always looking over my shoulder. I do always show love to people who approach me, but some people just run up and just shove their phone in my face. Dude, I’m not a clown at a carnival.”

Tributes are pouring in for the actor, with HBO writing: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

The actor, who was born in 1998, had a younger brother and twin sisters.

Angus Cloud in ‘Euphoria’ (Eddy Chen/HBO)

As well as playing Fezco in Euphoria, he was the face of a campaign by menswear AMIRI and starred in music videos for artists including Noah Cyrush, Juice WRLD, Becky G and Karol G.