Angus Cloud death - latest: Sam Levinson leads Euphoria tributes to 25-year-old actor
Cause of death has not been revealed for the actor who played Fezco O’Neill on Euphoria
The entertainment world has been stunned by the untimely death of Euphoria star Angus Cloud. He was just 25 years old.
The family of the actor, who played fan favourite Fezco O’Neill on HBO’s hit series, confirmed the news in a statement shared Monday (31 July).
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.
"Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.
"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
A cause of death was not revealed.
Lukas Gage, 28, was the first Euphoria cast member to pay tribute to his costar, sharing a group photo on his Instagram Story alongside the caption: “Rip @anguscloud.”
Cloud’s family’s statement in full
News of Cloud’s death was shared by his family in a statement on Monday.
It read: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.
“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.
“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”
Kerry Washington pays tribute
Actor Kerry Washington has shared her condolences in light of Cloud’s death.
“You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud,” the star wrote.
Kid Cudi calls actor ‘one of the realest dudes in this business’
Musician Kid Cudi is among those remembering Angus Cloud.
“This hurts man,” the “Day N’ Nite” singer wrote on X. “One of the realest dudes in this business. F***.”
Rachel Zegler tells followers to ‘remember how loved you are'
West Side Story (2021) star Rachel Zegler urged followers to “remember how loved you are” in a tribute to Cloud on X.
“Please remember how loved you are. This world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. There are reasons to stick around. And this world needs you. Oh, Angus. we celebrate you,” she wrote.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
Questlove calls Cloud ‘the spiritual centre of Euphoria'
In a tribute to the actor on Instagram, six-time Grammy winner Questlove called Cloud “the spiritual centre of Euphoria”.
“Fez was the spiritual centre of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him,” the musician wrote.
‘Euphoria’ executive producer Drake pays tribute
Rapper Drake, who also serves as an executive producer on Euphoria, shared a photo of Cloud on his Instagram Story on Monday. Alongside the photo he wrote simply: “Good soul.”
Sam Levinson pays tribute
Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has shared a statement following the death of his actor, Angus Cloud.
“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson wrote.
“He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”
Javon Walton mourns the passing of Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud
In a new Instagram post, Javon Walton who plays Cloud’s unofficially adopted “little brother” and drug dealer on Euphoria, paid tribute to his costar.
“Rest easy brother,” the 17-year-old actor and boxer wrote alongside a photo of him and Cloud embracing.
Actor was street cast for ‘Euphoria’ role
The Oakland-raised actor was famously street scouted by Euphoria casting director Jennifer Venditti when he was walking through Manhattan, New York, one day.
“I thought it was a scam,” Cloud told GQ of his casting in 2019. Cloud was, at the time, working in a “chicken and waffle joint” and had no acting training.
The actor moved to Los Angeles after filming the show’s first season.
Who was Angus Cloud in ‘Euphoria’?
Cloud played kind-hearted drug dealer Fezco O’Neill in Sam Levinson’s HBO drama.
He shared the majority of his scenes with Zendaya, with whom he attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts.
He showed his concern for Zendaya’s lead character, Rue, by refusing to sell her drugs for her own good.
