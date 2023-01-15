Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island is returning to our screens with a brand new series to brighten the winter days.

The ITV2 dating show is back this January for the first series filmed in South Africa since the pandemic.

Among this series’ group of islanders are a contestant with vitiligo, the show’s first partially sighted star, and a body double who once stood in for Emma Watson.

Among the contestants is Anna-May Robey, a payroll administrator. You can find out more about her below…

Who is Anna-May?

Hailing from Swansea, 20-year-old Anna-May is the youngest contestant in the original Love Island line-up this year.

The payroll administrator says she’s “funny, energetic and spontaneous” and will bring lots of fun to the villa. “I’m always running around singing and screaming,” she says. “My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’”

What is Anna-May looking for in the villa?

Anna-May says she hopes to leave the villa with a boyfriend, which is a good place to start. “I want to find someone who makes me laugh,” she says. “I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’”

She reckons she’s single because she’s “fussy” and “gets the ick easily”. Her most bizarre turn off? “Watching a boy get his haircut and the barber pushing up the seat, you know the pumping thing? I used to go to the barber with my ex and I used to sit there and every time the barber would do it, I would have to look away.”

However, Anna-May says she’s often falling for people who aren’t interested in her, adding: “I become obsessed with someone when they don’t like me. But, when they start giving me the attention that I want I’m not interested anymore.”

Who is her celebrity crush?

Anna-May says Anthony Joshua is 100 per cent her type on paper, but she “wouldn’t say no to Jamie Dornan as well”.

Her dream dinner party guests are Joshua again, Ricky Gervais and Olly Murs, while Coldplay would make up the soundtrack.

“I love Coldplay, I absolutely love them, I’d probably listen to Coldplay forever,” she says.

What is Anna-May’s Instagram?

Anna-May’s Instagram page is @annamayrobey. You’ll have to wait until she leaves the villa, however, to see her posts due to a change for this series of Love Island.

Unlike previous years, when the islanders have left their profiles in the hands of their loved ones to run, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time on ths show.

ITV have brought in this measure to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.

Love Island returns Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2.