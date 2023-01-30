Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kiefer Sutherland has paid tribute to his 24 co-star Annie Wersching, who has died from cancer, aged 45.

Wersching played Renee Walker in the Fox drama’s seventh and eight seasons.

“The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter after the news was announced on Sunday (29 January).

“Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend,” he continued.

“My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.”

Wersching had an impressive list of TV credits, with roles in Bosch, The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways and Timeless.

Abigail Spencer, with whom she starred in Timeless, wrote: “We love you #AnnieWersching. You will be deeply missed.”

Timeless creator Eric Kripke said he was looking to cast Wersching in his current series, Prime Video’s The Boys. He called the actor his “secret weapon”, adding: “I’ll always regret not working with her one more time.”

Wersching also provided the voice for Tess in video game The Last of Us, which has been adapted for television by HBO. The game’s creator, and series co-creator, Neil Druckmann said of Wersching “We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones.”

Annie Wersching and Kiefer Sutherland in ‘24’ (Fox)

The actor’s husband, Stephen Full, said of Wersching’s death in a statement:“There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He continued: “But [Wersching] left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall.

“As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. ‘I love you little family…’”

She was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020, but continued working. Her final role came last year in the second season of Star Trek: Picard, two decades after she first appeared in the Star Trek franchise.

She is survived by her husband and three sons: Freddie, 12, Ozzie, nine, and Archie, four. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family here.