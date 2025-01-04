Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ant and Dec have clashed over an answer in a tense moment on their game show Limitless Win.

The popular ITV series challenges two contestants to work together by answering questions whose solutions are all whole numbers.

Launched in 2022, the show claims to be the first with a “limitless” jackpot, where contestants who play the game correctly could win “millions upon millions of pounds”.

The fourth series kicks off on Saturday (4 January) and will include a moment where hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have a rare on-screen disagreement over an answer.

In a preview clip in RadioTimes.com, contestants Joe and Jo opt for the Take Two lifeline when they are asked a particularly difficult question, which reads: “Unless there is a customs charge to be paid, Royal Mail will hold an undelivered item for up to how many days, before returning to the sender?”

As the clock counted down, Ant and Dec debated whether it could be 14 or 21 days.

open image in gallery Ant and Dec were divided over a question on ‘Limitless Win' ( ITV )

“I think it might be 14, you know,” Dec said, as a dubious-looking Ant replied: “Two weeks? That doesn’t seem very long.”

The tension grew as the 10-second clock counted down as Dec decided to go with 14 days.

“Ooh, we had a difference of opinion there!” Ant observed.

“And my hand was on the dial” Dec responded.

Ant previously told ITV that there have been “a couple of times” where they have overruled one another on the show, which he said was “very rare”.

"It was an answer we weren’t sure about either, and we ummed and ah'ed about it for a long time,” Dec said. “We ended up locking in our answer and we chose the right answer. But I won’t tell you how much it was for!"

In January last year, the show saw one couple walk away with the show’s “biggest ever” prize, a jackpot of £1m.

open image in gallery Contestants Helen and Chris won a jackpot of £1m last year ( Limitless Win )

Contestants Helen and Chris managed to secure the win thanks to a question about British rock band Blur. While they initially attempted to continue up the ladder, they decided to cash their win and leave the game as millionaires.

Launching the show in 2022, Ant and Dec admitted they were worried they could bankrupt ITV, as there was supposedly no limit on the top prize.

Speaking about its premise, Ant said: “You don’t have to be the brains of Britain. And with other quiz shows, suddenly when you get into very serious money, the answers become impossible to play along with, but with this you can have a stab at every one.

“What makes it different is it’s the world’s first limitless jackpot. That’s the selling point for us, and that’s what hooked us in, is the fact there’s no top prize and if you played this game right, you could win millions upon millions of pounds.”

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win airs at 8.30pm on Saturday 4 January.