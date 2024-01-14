Limitless Win sees couple walk away with show’s ‘biggest ever’ prize

A couple walked away with Limitless Win’s ‘biggest ever’ prize last night (14 January), leaving Ant and Dec jumping on the set’s tables in celebration.

Helen and Charlie managed to secure £1 million in their prize pot thanks to a question about Blur that the NHS worker knew the exact answer to.

They attempted to continue their way up the ladder, however, they decided it was best to cash out and make themselves millionaires.

The pair said they would use the money to return to their honeymoon destination of Hawaii with their children.