Ant and Dec have been criticised for a prank on the opening episode of the new season of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Fans of the show were left upset last night (25 February) by a baby scan prank on a father-to-be.

Liam, described on the programme as a serial jokester, was pranked by wife Amy, who was in cahoots with ITV presenting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly to get revenge on him.

The prank saw the couple (who were genuinely expecting a baby boy who has since been born) attend a fake scan, in which they were shown a video of a baby that was not theirs, making rock star signs when the Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” played.

In the clip of the prank happening, Liam says he is left “speechless” by what he’s seen.

Viewers were not impressed. “Fake baby scan?? Too far, nothing but cruel,” posted one fan on Twitter.

“Don’t get me wrong. I love #SaturdayNightTakeaway but as someone who was told several times their babies had died at scans, I was hugely triggered by the piss-take prank baby scan,” another added.

“Could be couples sat at home who’ve had heartbreak of losing a child in pregnancy why these two clowns think it’s funny having a fake dancing baby in a scan. Stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in me life n bad taste n all,” posted a third.

A fourth tweeted: “Nah sorry that #SaturdayNightTakeaway skit of the parents at the scan is just a bit rank. As someone trying for a baby for 13 years, my absolute dream is to be at a scan. You don’t get more important personal experiences like that in life. Not nice. Even if you are a ‘prankster’.”

A fifth person said: “Um, this prank on Ant and Dec is weird… They’ve stolen quite a precious moment for a first-time parent. I think it’s off, anyway.”

Liam being pranked with baby scans (ITV)

“I think Ant and Dec have gone a bit far faking someone’s baby scan and they find out five months later? I’m all for a bit of fun but taking the piss at a baby scan is too far for me, that’s Jeremy Kyle-esque,” wrote a sixth viewer.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

In January, Ant and Dec extended their contract with ITV for another three years, in a deal thought to be worth upwards of £30m.

The new deal takes the pair up to 25 years exclusively with the broadcaster. Read more here.