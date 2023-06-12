Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of Antiques Roadshow were left feeling queasy after experts appraised the value of centuries-old human hair.

The long-running BBC series, in which people have their treasured possessions assessed by antique specialists, broadcast the unusual segment as part of Sunday’s (10 June) episode.

While filming at the Eden Project in Cornwall, Antiques Roadshow expert Justin Croft was asked to appraise a collection of envelopes containing the human hair clippings of several famous poets, including William Wordsworth and Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

The haircuttings had been brought in by one of the poets’ descendants, who had inherited the collection as an heirloom.

Upon inspection, some of the hair was found to have been taken from Coleridge on his deathbed, with the entire collection being awarded an estimated value of more than £30,000.

“If we want to talk value with the picture and with the locks of hair I think without a shadow of a doubt we’re looking at £30,000 to £40,000,” said the expert.

Viewers, however, expressed their displeasure at the segment on social media, with some even claiming to feel “sick” after learning of the bagged hair.

“If I’m dying and you start cutting my hair you are f***ing going with me,” another person joked.

Earlier this year, the cat that features in the opening credits of Antiques Roadshow died, prompting an emotional tribute from its owner, one of the show’s experts.