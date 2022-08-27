Ashvin Luximon death: Eastenders star dies from an aneurysm
Actor remembered for singing ‘a mean karaoke tune’ and bringing ‘laughter and the best cuddles’
Former Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon has died from an aneurysm at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.
He died on 23 July, with the funeral taking place on 11 August.
Luximon is best known for playing Asif Malik (the naughty school friend of Martin Fowler) in the BBC soap from September 1999 to October 2003, appearing in 146 episodes.
His family set up a tribute page and are raising money for various charities in his name.
They said in a statement: “Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.
“He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.
“Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful.”
They added: “As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club ( a charity aimed at helping men talk).
“He loved you.”
Aside from EastEnders, the Enfield-born actor also appeared Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.