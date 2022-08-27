Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon has died from an aneurysm at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.

He died on 23 July, with the funeral taking place on 11 August.

Luximon is best known for playing Asif Malik (the naughty school friend of Martin Fowler) in the BBC soap from September 1999 to October 2003, appearing in 146 episodes.

His family set up a tribute page and are raising money for various charities in his name.

They said in a statement: “Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.

“He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.

“Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful.”

Luximon in ‘EastEnders’ (BBC)

They added: “As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club ( a charity aimed at helping men talk).

“He loved you.”

Aside from EastEnders, the Enfield-born actor also appeared Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.