Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ashvin Luximon death: Eastenders star dies from an aneurysm

Actor remembered for singing ‘a mean karaoke tune’ and bringing ‘laughter and the best cuddles’

Ellie Harrison
Saturday 27 August 2022 12:07
(Muchloved/BBC)

Former Eastenders star Ashvin Luximon has died from an aneurysm at the age of 38, his family has confirmed.

He died on 23 July, with the funeral taking place on 11 August.

Luximon is best known for playing Asif Malik (the naughty school friend of Martin Fowler) in the BBC soap from September 1999 to October 2003, appearing in 146 episodes.

His family set up a tribute page and are raising money for various charities in his name.

They said in a statement: “Ash’s unexpected passing has hit us all hard, but we want to take the time to remember his larger than life spirit.

Recommended

“He loved and was loved by so many. He sang a mean karaoke tune and had a voice loud enough to hear from space! He brought laughter and the best cuddles.

“Please use this space to share thoughts, photos and memories. Please be respectful.”

Luximon in ‘EastEnders’

(BBC)

They added: “As a family we would like to ask anyone who would have made a floral tribute to instead donate to our chosen charities, the NSPCC (Ash was the ultimate Uncle) and Andy’s Man Club ( a charity aimed at helping men talk).

“He loved you.”

Aside from EastEnders, the Enfield-born actor also appeared Grange Hill and Hope and Glory.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in