Tommy Fury revealed an unlikely career path in the new Netflix docuseries, At Home with the Furys.

The series sees heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury take on domestic life alongside his wife, Paris, and their six children.

Tyson’s half-brother Tommy makes an appearance in the show with his wife, Molly-Mae Hague, whom he met in 2019 on ITV’s dating competition series, Love Island.

Tommy, who is also a boxer, recently defeated YouTube sensation Jake Paul in a February exhibition match, and is set to take on another YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) in October.

“My dream is now to do the boxing, get as far as I can in that, then I’d like to get into the films,” Tommy tells Tyson in the Netflix series.

“I’ve made my mind up. But I think I’ll have an easier way into it, ‘cause I don’t want to do serious acting. I just wanna do horror films,” he added.

In response, Tyson revealed: “You’re a horror movie buff, ain’t you?” To which Tommy responded: “I only watch ‘em.”

Tommy Fury in new documentary series ‘At Home with the Furys’ (Netflix)

In her three-star review of At Home with the Furys for The Independent, Rachel McGrath wrote: “Fury is used to being the main character in the ring, but a reality show is only as good as the sum of its parts – one eccentric isn’t enough.

“There’s no shortage of Furys with interesting backstories: John and Paris, to name just two. Let us learn more about them in season two and leave the Gypsy King to his training.”

Tommy’s fight against KSI is scheduled to take place at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday 14 October.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

“October 14TH…. You’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd. This is gonna be fun. @ksi #KsiFury,” the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram last month.

The fight confirmation came a week after Tommy and Hague announced their engagement. The influencer, 24, shared a video of the proposal, which took place on a cliff in Ibiza and featured the couple’s six-month-old daughter Bambi, on her Instagram account.

Hague gave birth to the couple’s first child in January. She wrote in a post on Instagram Stories afterwards: “I can’t believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me.”

At Home with the Furys is out now on Netflix.