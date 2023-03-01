The White Lotus star Jon Gries explains what happened with Aubrey Plaza at SAG Awards

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The White Lotus star Jon Gries has explained Aubrey Plaza’s on-stage behaviour at the SAG Awards.

Gries played Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg on the HBO series, which picked up Best Ensemble at the SAG awards on 26 February.

As the cast appeared on stage to accept the award, Plaza, who played Harper on season two of the show, appeared to be annoyed.

Her co-star F Murray Abraham spoke on behalf of the cast, sending out a prayer to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia.

While the rest of the cast applauded, Plaza seemed to mouth something, with what appeared to be an upset look on her face.

Gries has since shed some light on the moment, telling Page Six that Aubrey was “just being funny”.

He told the publication that Plaza was “being blocked by about 15 people” so he told her to “look to the front”.

Gries also advised that she “might want to fix” her Michael Kors dress, which was close to revealing her nipple.

(Getty Images)

Gries said that Plaza seemingly mouthed “Jesus Christ” after their interaction because she was “just being funny”.

“I think what she was intimating is why would that be a problem if my nipple is showing,” he explained. “That’s her humour – She has that dry, dead-pan wit; that’s her biting wit.”

Gries also revealed that he had texted Plaza on Monday morning (27 February) after seeing her reaction go viral on social media, and was upset that it had been interpreted as a “creepy moment”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“You weren’t really upset?” he texted to which she replied, “No! Not at all!”

(Getty Images)

Gries told the publication that Plaza joked that he had “saved” her from a wardrobe malfunction.

The actor’s stylist recently denied that rumours that the dress caused a wardrobe malfunction. “Did seven fittings... for real,” she wrote. “I wanted underboob.”

Gries also refuted the theory that Plaza was upset at not having a chance to speak. The actor said the cast had agreed that Abraham would be the one to speak if they won.

“We wanted him to speak; we all wanted him to. He’s F Murray Abraham! He’s a frigging legend,” Gries said of his Oscar-winning co-star.

In addition to winning Best Drama Series Ensemble, Coolidge won the award for Female Actor in a Drama Series.

You can find the full list of 2023 SAG Awards winners – including Everything Everywhere All At Once and Abbott Elementary – here.