In a moment that will surely come back to haunt him, The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei confused Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a new video.

Graziadei, 28, who is the star of the latest season of ABC’s long-running dating show, dropped the clanger on a “How Online Are You?” video for Betches.

Shown a picture of Blanchard – the 32-year-old Munchausen by proxy syndrome victim who spent eight years in prison for the murder of her mother – Graziadei said: “I do know who this person is!”

“Is it Ruth?” he asked. “It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?”

The late Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg, who died at age 87 in September 2020, is famous for delivering progressive votes on the most sensitive social issues of the day, including abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, immigration, health care, and affirmative action.

Despite getting the question badly wrong, Graziadei did appear to know who Blanchard was, saying: “I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom.”

“Ruth Ginsburg? I don’t know what I’m saying,” he said, laughing, after being told who the woman in the photo was.

Blanchard was released on 28 December after serving eight years of her 10-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill her mother with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn in 2015.

She quickly went viral following a series of interviews with her husband Ryan Anderson. Underneath a selfie posted by Anderson on his Instagram account, she wrote: “Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters.”

“If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you,” Blanchard continued. “Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night… yeah I said it, the D is fire.”

Prosecutors said Blanchard’s mother had Munchausen syndrome by proxy – a psychological disorder where parents fabricate their child’s illness, according to the National Institutes of Health – and subjected her daughter to unnecessary medical treatments over two decades.

Blanchard testified in court that her mother had falsely claimed she suffered from conditions such as leukemia and muscular dystrophy. In a 2017 interview with Dr Phil, she claimed that her mother also shaved her head and forced her to eat through a feeding tube.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016, while Godejohn was eventually found guilty and sentenced to life in prison for murder and 25 years for armed criminal action.