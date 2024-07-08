Support truly

The Bachelorette fans have already put in the work to try and figure out who won Jenn Tran’s heart.

Season 21 of ABC’s popular dating series, which debuts tonight (July 8) on ABC at 8pm ET, welcomes back the 26-year-old Bachelor alum from New Jersey.

During night one, Jenn and audiences will meet the 25 men competing for her hand in marriage.

While the premiere has yet to even air, popular blogger Reality Steve thinks he’s already figured out who Jenn is engaged to – and he’s rarely wrong.

According to Reality Steve, Jenn’s season started filming on March 26 – just one day after she was announced as Bachelorette – and wrapped up on May 16.

*Warning – potential ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 spoilers follow*

On May 31, the blogger posted the results of the final two men to make it to Jenn’s Overnights, as well as the winner, on his Instagram.

open image in gallery Jenn Tran makes history as the first Asian American star of the Bachelor franchise ( Disney )

He named Marcus Shoeberg and Devin Strader as the final two candidates.

Marcus, 31, is an army ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina, who hopes to someday become an astronaut, according to his Bachelorette bio. He “is a man of humility and wants to start a life with someone who shares his core values,” it adds. “When he isn’t working hard toward his career and his future, Marcus loves going rock climbing with friends and grilling on a Saturday night.”

Meanwhile, Devin is a 28-year-old freight company owner from Houston, Texas. According to his bio, he loves eating shrimp tacos despite being allergic to shrimp. “Devin is the full package and is so ready to meet his match. When he’s not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie – these two are a package deal,” it reads.

Reality Steve has predicted that Devin will prevail over Marcus in the season finale; though he doesn’t provide an explanation of how he came to this conclusion.

After the season concludes filming, couple are taken to the Happy Couple house where they live in secrecy to further their connection while the rest of the country watches the drama unfold.

It’s worth noting that Reality Steve was initially wrong about his prediction for the last season of The Bachelor. He initially declared Daisy the winner; however, it was Kelsey A that received Joey Graziadei’s proposal at the end of the season.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on Monday (July 8) on ABC at 8pm ET, with episodes airing weekly.