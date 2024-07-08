The Bachelorette 2024 live: Jenn meets the 25 bachelors vying for a rose as season 21 kicks off
Host Jesse Palmer returns as Jenn Tran greets 25 male suitors at a new Bachelorette mansion
Season 21 of The Bachelorette gets underway tonight with ex-Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran in the driver’s seat.
Once again hosted by Jesse Palmer, episode one will unfold at a new mansion as Jenn meets the 25 men who will fight for her attention over the next 10 weeks.
According to an official logline, this latest season will see the Bachelorette and her suitors travel to Australia, New Zealand “and beyond.”
Jenn was announced as the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.
The 26-year-old physician assistant student based in Miami competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart, making it to episode seven before being eliminated.
“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”
Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC at 8pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch episodes the next day on Hulu.
Who are the 25 men competing this season?
The 25 men vying for Jenn’s heart are the following:
Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Okla.
Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.
Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia
Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Penn.
Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Fla.
Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Ariz.
Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas
Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, Calif.
Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas
Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Ill.
Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, N.Y.
Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, N.Y.
John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Fla.
Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, Calif.
Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colo.
Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, N.C.
Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, Calif.
Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Ga.
Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, N.Y.
Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Fla.
Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, Calif.
Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas
Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Ga.
Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario
