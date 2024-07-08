✕ Close Becca Kufrin Gives New Bachelorette Jenn Tran Advice for Navigating Post-Show Relationship

Season 21 of The Bachelorette gets underway tonight with ex-Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran in the driver’s seat.

Once again hosted by Jesse Palmer, episode one will unfold at a new mansion as Jenn meets the 25 men who will fight for her attention over the next 10 weeks.

According to an official logline, this latest season will see the Bachelorette and her suitors travel to Australia, New Zealand “and beyond.”

Jenn was announced as the first-ever Asian American lead of the popular ABC dating series in March following her elimination from Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

The 26-year-old physician assistant student based in Miami competed against a record-breaking number of 32 women for Graziadei’s heart, making it to episode seven before being eliminated.

“Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others,” her official Bachelorette bio states. “When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Season 21 of The Bachelorette premieres tonight on ABC at 8pm ET, with new episodes airing weekly. You can watch episodes the next day on Hulu.