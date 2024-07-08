The Bachelorette 2024: Premiere date, time and how to watch

Support truly

Prepare to block off your Monday nights because season 21 of The Bachelorette is here.

The new season sees the return of The Bachelor alum Jenn Tran, who competed earlier this year for the heart of Joey Graziadei. This time though, Jenn will be in the driver’s seat, handing out the roses to 25 contestants all vying for her hand in marriage.

Jenn was announced as the next Bachelorette following her elimination during week seven of the latest season of ABC’s popular dating series.

“I’m overwhelmed. It’s crazy. It feels so surreal to be sitting here. Honestly, I feel like just yesterday I was literally in the emergency room, in my scrubs, working, and now here I am in stilettos, in this little gown,” she told host Jesse Palmer of the honor.

Below is everything you need to know to prepare for the new season of The Bachelorette, from when it airs and how to tune in.

When does season 21 air?

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is back in its regular Monday slot, debuting on July 8 at 8pm ET. New episodes will air weekly after that.

open image in gallery ‘I’m overwhelmed. It’s crazy,’ Jenn Tran said of being the next star of ‘The Bachelorette’ ( Disney )

Where can I watch new episodes?

The Bachelorette airs on ABC. But for those who no longer have cable, you’ll be able to tune into episodes the next day on Hulu.

Unfortunately, the series will not be streaming immediately in the UK. British viewers may use a VPN to access ABC via the Hulu + Live TV app.

Who is the Bachelorette?

Jenn makes history as the first Asian American lead of the Bachelor franchise.

For those who watched the latest season of The Bachelor, you may remember her as the contestant who rode up in a go-kart. She made it to week seven of the show, inviting Joey back to her hometown to meet her family before she was eliminated.

When asked what she’s looking for in her future partner, Tran said: “I’m looking for someone who has a really big personality. I want someone who has that kind of banter. I’m all about having fun... and I want someone who’s going to be able to take it as much as they can dish it. And if we just spend the whole night literally making fun of each other that will be the most ideal night ever.”

open image in gallery ‘Bachelorette’ host Jesse Palmer and Jenn Tran ( The Walt Disney Company )

According to her official Bachelorette bio: “Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others. When she’s not studying, the 26-year-old fan favorite loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

Who are the contestants?

25 new contestants from all across North America are getting ready to enter the Bachelorette mansion. Meet the men eager to make their best impressions on Jenn here.

The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8 on ABC at 8pm ET, with new episodes released weekly.