Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s already proving to be a good year at the TV Baftas for the BBC, with its shows This Is Going to Hurt and The Responder leading the nominations.

The broadcaster is the clear leader ahead of the ceremony in April, with a total of 81 nominations across both TV and craft categories, while Channel 4 is second with 33, Netflix has 24 and ITV 19.

This year’s TV categories also included first-time nominations for acting heavyweights Cillian Murphy, Gary Oldman, Daniel Radcliffe and Taron Egerton.

Dark medical comedy This Is Going To Hurt, based on the best-selling book of the same name by Adam Kay, has among its nominations Ben Whishaw for Leading Actor and a nod for Best Mini-Series.

Whishaw, who stars as the former junior doctor turned author, will go up against Murphy for Peaky Blinders, Oldman for Slow Horses, Egerton for Black Bird, Chaske Spencer for The English and Martin Freeman for The Responder.

Liverpool-set thriller The Responder’s nominations also include Supporting Actor for Josh Finan, Supporting Actress for Adelayo Adedayo and Drama Series.

The series follows Freeman’s character Chris across six night shifts as an urgent response police officer and won plaudits for its gritty style and narrative.

Bad Sisters, The Crown, The English and Slow Horses received five nominations each.

The Crown’s nominations include Leading Actress for Imelda Staunton playing the Queen and Supporting Actor for Salim Daw as Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Staunton will battle it out for Leading Actress with Kate Winslet for I Am Ruth, Billie Piper for I Hate Suzie Too, Maxine Peake for Anne, Sarah Lancashire for Julia and Vicky McClure for Without Sin.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Channel 4’s strong showing – including nods for its reboot of Friday Night Live, Derry Girls and Taskmaster – comes after the government’s plans to sell the broadcaster were scrapped.

Good Morning Britain on ITV secured a nomination in the news coverage category for presenter Susanna Reid’s interview with Boris Johnson.

Claudia Winkleman received an Entertainment Performance nomination as host of BBC’s One hit mystery show The Traitors, with the programme also recognised in the Reality and Constructed Factual category, alongside Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on the same channel.

(BBC)

The nominations also highlighted the role the TV sector played in the Queen’s state funeral with the BBC receiving nods in the Live Event and Director: Multi-Camera categories for its coverage.

Harry Potter star Radcliffe secured his first Bafta TV nomination, in the Male Performance in a Comedy Programme category, for his portrayal of “Weird Al” Yankovic, the US singer known for his musical parodies, in the Roku biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

A special episode of The Repair Shop, which saw host Jay Blades meet the King before his accession to the trone, was tapped for a Daytime award.

Notable snubs included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series Harry & Meghan and queer coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, which also aired on the streaming giant.

This year’s Bafta TV ceremony will be hosted by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan on 14 May.

The Bafta Television Craft Awards will take place on 23 April.