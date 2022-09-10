Bake Off: Channel 4 confirms series to premiere on Tuesday despite death of Queen
Widespread scheduling changes have taken place elsewhere in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Channel 4 has confirmed that the new season of The Great British Bake Off will premiere as planned.
The announcement comes amid widespread scheduling changes across the major broadcasters following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (8 September).
The first episode of the new series will air in its usual 8pm slot on Tuesday 13 September.
Paul Hollywood and Dame Prue Leith are returning to judge, alongside presenters Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.
On Friday (9 September), Channel 4 aired popular reality series Gogglebox as usual, with the channel stating that they intended to offer a “valuable sense of continuity” for viewers.
Explaining the decision in a statement, a spokesperson said: “Channel 4 exists to offer viewers an alternative and that is particularly important at times like this.
“Gogglebox is a much loved national institution and it will air as planned tonight bringing a valuable sense of continuity for many of our viewers.”
The Last Leg, a comedy talk show, was not broadcast in its usual timeslot after Gogglebox. Presenter Adam Hills announced that the episode had been pulled as it “didn’t feel right”.
With the BBC and ITV schedules still up in the air following the death of the long-reigning monarch, uncertainty endures over the status of programmes such as Strictly Come Dancing, which was due to return to BBC One on 17 September.
Follow the latest updates as King Charles III is officially declared monarch
