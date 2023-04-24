Police issue arrest warrant for Jackass star Bam Margera

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jackass star Bam Margera, after he allegedly punched his brother in the face during an altercation at their Philadelphia home.

State police announced on Monday (24 April) that the former MTV star was facing criminal charges.

Authorities said they were called to the Chester County home in response to a reported domestic disturbance shortly before 11am on Sunday (23 April).

Margera’s brother, Jesse Margera, told police that Margera had pounded on and kicked his locked bedroom door that morning, and punched him in the eye, nose and ear during a later confrontation in the kitchen, according to court documents.

Jesse said he’d also found a threatening handwritten note signed “Bam," a police affidavit said.

Margera, fled the property on foot through dense woods before troopers got there, the affidavit said.

He is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats. Court documents did not list an attorney for Margera.

Additional reporting from Press Association.

Bam Margera (AFP via Getty Images)

The 43-year-old former professional skateboarder and stunt performer rose to prominence in the Noughties after appearing on the popular MTV reality stunt show and its subsequent sequels.

After Jackass ended its three-season run in 2001, MTV offered Margera his own series Viva La Bam, which ran from 2003 to 2005, and followed Margera and his crew as they completed various stunts and missions.

In 2021, Margera filed (and ultimately dropped) a lawsuit against Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, which prompted a public falling out.

Knoxville later admitted that he and Margera hadn’t spoken in over a year since the latter sued him, director Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, MTV and more for wrongful termination from the franchise’s latest 2022 film Jackass Forever.

Margera, who had been public about his struggle with drug addiction, claimed that he was wrongfully terminated after a drug test detected prescription Adderall in his system.

“It boils down to: I love Bam,” Knoxville said at the time. “I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well.”