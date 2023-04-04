Barbie Ferreira explains why she left Euphoria

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira has addressed her decision to leave the acclaimed HBO drama following reports of a feud between her and showrunner Sam Levinson.

In August last year, the actor announced that she would not be returning as fan-favourite Kat in season three.

Many fans at the time expressed their disappointment on social media, arguing that her character “deserved better” after being given a smaller role in season two.

Rumours also emerged suggesting Ferreira and showrunner Sam Levinson had clashed on set. You can read The Independent’s timeline of the controversies surrounding the writer here.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast on Monday (3 April), Ferreira appeared to pour cold water on rumours of her alleged feud with Levinson.

“For me, when people ask me about season two, it’s usually they come at me with, like, I was some sort of victim to season two,” she said. “And I’m always like, ‘No, it’s OK, promise. It’s good.’

“I actually did not walk off set. I did sprain my ankle once and had to go get an X-ray. Maybe that’s what they mean?”

The 26-year-old added that her character’s departure was a “mutual decision” because there wasn’t “a place for her to go”.

Barbie Ferreira as Kat in ‘Euphoria’ (Eddy Chen/HBO)

“I think there were places she could have gone,” she said. “I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

Kat became a body positivity icon in season one of Euphoria, with the high school character writing erotic stories on Tumblr and becoming a camgirl.

In her Instagram post announcing her exit from the show last year, Ferreira wrote: “After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

“I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

On Monday, Deadline reported that Ferreira would next star alongside Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery in the “reimagining” of the 1978 horror film Faces Of Death, which will begin shooting this month.